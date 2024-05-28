Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decline of 75.7% from the April 30th total of 30,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 345,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Quhuo stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $0.54. The stock had a trading volume of 254,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,629. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Quhuo has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $2.55.

Quhuo Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a workforce operational solution platform in the People's Republic of China. It provides tech-enabled and end-to-end operational solutions to on-demand consumer service businesses in industries, including food and grocery delivery, bike-sharing, ride-hailing, and housekeeping.

