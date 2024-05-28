Radio Caca (RACA) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $11.24 Million

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 28th. Radio Caca has a market capitalization of $93.13 million and $11.24 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Radio Caca has traded 12.1% higher against the US dollar. One Radio Caca token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Radio Caca Token Profile

Radio Caca (RACA) is a token. Its launch date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 363,928,721,779 tokens. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

