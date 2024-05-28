Rambler Metals and Mining Plc (OTCMKTS:RBMTF) Short Interest Down 92.0% in May

Rambler Metals and Mining Plc (OTCMKTS:RBMTF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 92.0% from the April 30th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Rambler Metals and Mining Stock Performance
Shares of RBMTF stock remained flat at $0.07 during trading on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.07. Rambler Metals and Mining has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.07.
Rambler Metals and Mining Company Profile
