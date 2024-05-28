Rambler Metals and Mining Plc (OTCMKTS:RBMTF) Short Interest Down 92.0% in May

Rambler Metals and Mining Plc (OTCMKTS:RBMTF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 92.0% from the April 30th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Rambler Metals and Mining Stock Performance

Shares of RBMTF stock remained flat at $0.07 during trading on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.07. Rambler Metals and Mining has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.07.

Rambler Metals and Mining Company Profile

Rambler Metals and Mining PLC engages in the exploration, development, and mining of copper and gold deposits in Canada. It also explores for silver and cobalt properties. The company's principal project is the 100% owned Ming copper-gold mine located in the Baie Verte Peninsula of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

