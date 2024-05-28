Ratos AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:RTOBF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ratos AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:RTOBF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 3,400.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

RTOBF remained flat at $3.11 during trading on Tuesday. Ratos AB has a 12 month low of $3.11 and a 12 month high of $3.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.11.

Ratos AB (publ) is a private equity firm specializing in buyouts, turnarounds, add on acquisitions, and middle market transactions. The firm does not invest in early stages and in companies that operate in the arms industry, pornography, or are detrimental to the environment. It seeks to invest in unlisted medium sized companies.

