Ratos AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:RTOBF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ratos AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:RTOBF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 3,400.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Ratos AB (publ) Price Performance
RTOBF remained flat at $3.11 during trading on Tuesday. Ratos AB has a 12 month low of $3.11 and a 12 month high of $3.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.11.
About Ratos AB (publ)
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Ratos AB (publ)
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- GameStop Will Rocket Higher: The Move Won’t Last
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- 3 Stocks Insiders are Buying That Should be on Your Radar
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Momentum Investing: A Guide to Getting Started
Receive News & Ratings for Ratos AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ratos AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.