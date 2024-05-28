RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Hits New 52-Week High at $294.24

Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $294.24 and last traded at $287.90, with a volume of 122983 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $291.52.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $263.09 and its 200-day moving average is $264.62. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 141.51 and a beta of 1.34.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

