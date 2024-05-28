Real Estate Investors (LON:RLE) Hits New 1-Year High at $36.06

Real Estate Investors Plc (LON:RLE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 36.06 ($0.46) and last traded at GBX 35.80 ($0.46), with a volume of 205323 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 34.20 ($0.44).

Real Estate Investors Trading Up 4.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.39. The stock has a market capitalization of £62.23 million, a PE ratio of -716.00 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 33.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 31.86.

Real Estate Investors Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th were paid a dividend of GBX 0.63 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a yield of 1.85%. Real Estate Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently -6,000.00%.

Real Estate Investors Company Profile

Real Estate Investors Plc is a publicly quoted, internally managed property investment company and REIT with a portfolio of mixed-use commercial property, managed by a highly-experienced property team with over 100 years of combined experience of operating in the Midlands property market across all sectors.

