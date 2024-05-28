Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Vornado Realty Trust (VNO)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE: VNO):

5/24/2024 – Vornado Realty Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $22.00 to $21.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

5/16/2024 – Vornado Realty Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $24.00 to $23.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/13/2024 – Vornado Realty Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $22.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

5/8/2024 – Vornado Realty Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Compass Point from $28.00 to $27.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

VNO stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,574,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,128,380. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 154.34 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.97. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $12.94 and a 12-month high of $32.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 8,355.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. 90.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

