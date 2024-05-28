ReGen III Corp. (CVE:GIII) Director William Bradford White Purchases 50,000 Shares

ReGen III Corp. (CVE:GIII – Get Free Report) Director William Bradford White acquired 50,000 shares of ReGen III stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,500.00.

On Thursday, May 23rd, William Bradford White acquired 61,500 shares of ReGen III stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,065.00.

On Thursday, April 18th, William Bradford White acquired 25,000 shares of ReGen III stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$8,225.00.

Shares of ReGen III stock traded down C$0.01 on Tuesday, hitting C$0.30. 87,077 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,322. The stock has a market capitalization of C$35.51 million, a P/E ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.66, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.29. ReGen III Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.28 and a 52 week high of C$0.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.35.

ReGen III Corp., a cleantech company, engages in the used motor oil refining business in Canada. It owns a portfolio of patented technologies that enable used motor oil re-refineries to produce a higher value product mix of base oils. The company was formerly known as Gen III Oil Corporation and changed its name to ReGen III Corp.

