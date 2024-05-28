Regis (NYSE:RGS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regis (NYSE:RGS – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Regis Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE RGS opened at $4.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.17. Regis has a 12-month low of $4.94 and a 12-month high of $28.00.

Regis (NYSE:RGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $49.18 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.00) earnings per share.

About Regis

Regis Corporation owns and franchises hair care salons in North America. The company operates through two segments, Franchise Salons and Company-Owned Salons. Its salons provide haircutting; styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sells various hair care and other beauty products.

