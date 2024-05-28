Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:RQHTF) Short Interest Update

Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:RQHTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 271,200 shares, a drop of 68.9% from the April 30th total of 872,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 20.5 days.

Reliq Health Technologies Price Performance

OTCMKTS:RQHTF traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.07. The stock had a trading volume of 52,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,084. Reliq Health Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.15.

About Reliq Health Technologies

Reliq Health Technologies Inc, a healthcare technology company, develops secure telemedicine and virtual care solutions for the healthcare market. It offers iUGO Care platform, a software as a solution that allows complex patients to receive care in the home. The company was formerly known as Moseda Technologies Inc and changed its name to Reliq Health Technologies Inc in May 2016.

