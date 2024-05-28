Request Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $140.52 Million (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 28th. Request has a total market cap of $140.52 million and approximately $2.78 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Request has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar. One Request token can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000206 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Request Token Profile

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,653,404 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The official message board for Request is request.network/blog. The official website for Request is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,653,404.1342715 with 999,653,403.2942715 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.14235251 USD and is down -0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 130 active market(s) with $2,322,728.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

