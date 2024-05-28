Research Analysts’ New Coverage for May 28th (ALLT, ARES, BDL, BIOL, CETX, CNET, CVU, DFS, EVOK, FTRE)

Research Analysts’ new coverage for Tuesday, May 28th:

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Ares Management (NYSE:ARES). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft issued a buy rating and a $176.00 target price on the stock.

Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Mizuho began coverage on shares of Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE). Mizuho issued a neutral rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of iBio (NYSE:IBIO). The firm issued a buy rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS). JMP Securities issued a market outperform rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Mizuho began coverage on shares of Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP). The firm issued a buy rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Model N (NYSE:MODN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC). The firm issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Laidlaw initiated coverage on shares of BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE). Laidlaw issued a buy rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO). JPMorgan Chase & Co. issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Viking (NYSE:VIK). They issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

UBS Group AG initiated coverage on shares of Viking (NYSE:VIK). They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Viking (NYSE:VIK). They issued an overweight rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Viking (NYSE:VIK). They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Viking (NYSE:VIK). They issued a neutral rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Bank of America Co. started coverage on shares of Viking (NYSE:VIK). The firm issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Viking (NYSE:VIK). Morgan Stanley issued an equal weight rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

