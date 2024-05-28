Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Tripadvisor (TRIP)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Tripadvisor (NASDAQ: TRIP):

5/24/2024 – Tripadvisor had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock.

5/10/2024 – Tripadvisor had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $20.00 to $15.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

5/10/2024 – Tripadvisor had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $30.00 to $21.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/9/2024 – Tripadvisor had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $25.00 to $17.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

5/9/2024 – Tripadvisor had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $27.00 to $20.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/9/2024 – Tripadvisor had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $23.00 to $21.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/9/2024 – Tripadvisor was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $31.00.

5/9/2024 – Tripadvisor had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $23.00 to $20.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

5/9/2024 – Tripadvisor had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $34.00 to $27.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/18/2024 – Tripadvisor had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

4/17/2024 – Tripadvisor had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $23.00 to $28.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Tripadvisor Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:TRIP traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.92. 2,116,239 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,713,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.47, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.56. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.15 and a 52-week high of $28.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tripadvisor

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,876,614 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $277,233,000 after acquiring an additional 791,940 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 38.1% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,115,807 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $84,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,932 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor in the first quarter worth $131,887,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,438,349 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $74,027,000 after acquiring an additional 304,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor in the fourth quarter worth $27,807,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.