Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT) Insider Brian Kenneth Roberts Purchases 7,500 Shares

Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Free Report) insider Brian Kenneth Roberts bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.69 per share, with a total value of $20,175.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 50,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,639.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Brian Kenneth Roberts also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 28th, Brian Kenneth Roberts bought 500 shares of Rezolute stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.55 per share, with a total value of $1,275.00.

On Thursday, March 14th, Brian Kenneth Roberts purchased 10,000 shares of Rezolute stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.88 per share, with a total value of $18,800.00.

On Thursday, March 7th, Brian Kenneth Roberts purchased 500 shares of Rezolute stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.85 per share, with a total value of $925.00.

RZLT traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.69. 747,064 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,191. Rezolute, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.72 and a 1-year high of $3.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.69. The stock has a market cap of $148.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.29.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Rezolute during the first quarter worth $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Rezolute during the first quarter worth $229,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Rezolute by 10.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,553,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,961,000 after acquiring an additional 145,700 shares in the last quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Rezolute during the first quarter worth $510,000. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rezolute during the first quarter worth $4,080,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

RZLT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Rezolute in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Rezolute in a report on Thursday, April 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Rezolute in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Rezolute in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.80.

Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for metabolic diseases associated with chronic glucose imbalance in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder.

