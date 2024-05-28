Ricoh Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RICOY) Short Interest Update

Ricoh Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RICOY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 1,400.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Ricoh Stock Performance
Shares of RICOY stock traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $8.55. The company had a trading volume of 259 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,772. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.69. Ricoh has a twelve month low of $6.96 and a twelve month high of $9.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
Ricoh Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Ricoh
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- GameStop Will Rocket Higher: The Move Won’t Last
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- 3 Stocks Insiders are Buying That Should be on Your Radar
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Momentum Investing: A Guide to Getting Started
Receive News & Ratings for Ricoh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ricoh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.