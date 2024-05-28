Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) Trading Up 4.5%

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.42 and last traded at $4.40. 753,387 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 8,249,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.21.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $5.00 to $4.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $6.00 to $5.45 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.39.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 1.18.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. Rocket Lab USA had a negative net margin of 64.15% and a negative return on equity of 32.50%. The business had revenue of $92.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rocket Lab USA news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 67,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $285,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,442,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,129,375.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 31,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $133,424.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 695,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,954,374.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 67,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $285,430.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,442,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,129,375.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Rocket Lab USA by 257.1% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,000 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in Rocket Lab USA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Rocket Lab USA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

