Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Trading Down 0.7%

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) traded down 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $55.89 and last traded at $56.37. 566,720 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 5,359,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.76.

ROKU has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Roku from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Roku from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Roku from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roku currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.36.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $881.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $843.54 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 23.81% and a negative net margin of 15.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.38) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, insider Charles Collier sold 4,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $271,830.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,810. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 4,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total value of $272,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,148,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Charles Collier sold 4,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $271,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,474 shares in the company, valued at $550,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,474 shares of company stock valued at $1,111,093. 13.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Roku in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Roku by 160.2% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Roku by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

