Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $156.58.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup increased their target price on Ross Stores from $147.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

ROST opened at $142.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $136.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.90. The firm has a market cap of $47.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.06. Ross Stores has a twelve month low of $100.66 and a twelve month high of $151.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.3675 per share. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 24.79%.

Ross Stores announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.10 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 10,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $1,567,164.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 62,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,155,806. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 10,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $1,567,164.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 62,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,155,806. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Larree M. Renda sold 4,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.89, for a total value of $616,405.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,219.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,097 shares of company stock worth $10,396,178. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROST. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 7.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,189 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 673,713 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $76,096,000 after purchasing an additional 30,056 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Ross Stores by 12.5% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,882 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its position in Ross Stores by 30.4% in the third quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 3,031 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 2.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,271 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

