Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Earns “Market Perform” Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $160.00 price objective on the apparel retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Ross Stores’ Q2 2025 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.69 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.98 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.87 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.58 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ROST. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $143.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Ross Stores from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $156.58.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ROST

Ross Stores Stock Up 7.8 %

ROST opened at $142.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $136.80 and its 200 day moving average is $137.90. Ross Stores has a fifty-two week low of $100.66 and a fifty-two week high of $151.12.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a $0.3675 dividend. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.79%.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.10 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ross Stores

In other news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 21,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total transaction of $3,056,067.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 114,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,616,788.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 2,265 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.38, for a total value of $329,285.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,914 shares in the company, valued at $278,257.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 21,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total transaction of $3,056,067.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 114,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,616,788.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,097 shares of company stock valued at $10,396,178 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ross Stores

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 458.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.