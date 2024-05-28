Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Price Target Raised to $147.00

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by UBS Group from $145.00 to $147.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $143.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $147.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ross Stores from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $156.58.

Ross Stores Trading Up 7.8 %

Ross Stores stock opened at $142.13 on Friday. Ross Stores has a one year low of $100.66 and a one year high of $151.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $136.80 and its 200 day moving average is $137.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.10 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.3675 per share. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 24.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 21,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total value of $3,056,067.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 114,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,616,788.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ross Stores news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 21,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total transaction of $3,056,067.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 114,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,616,788.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 2,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.38, for a total value of $329,285.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,257.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,097 shares of company stock worth $10,396,178 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROST. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 458.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Ross Stores by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

