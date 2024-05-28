Roth Mkm Reaffirms Buy Rating for Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV)

Roth Mkm restated their buy rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a $120.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. TD Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $116.42.

Live Nation Entertainment Price Performance

Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $95.99 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment has a 12-month low of $76.48 and a 12-month high of $107.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.32). Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 90.67% and a net margin of 2.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,001 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.50, for a total transaction of $100,600.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,374 shares in the company, valued at $5,967,087. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Live Nation Entertainment

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LYV. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 148.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 90.3% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 9,800.0% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Further Reading

