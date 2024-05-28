Rovida Advisors Inc. Buys New Stake in Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO)

Rovida Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 212,666 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,260,000. Frontline comprises approximately 1.7% of Rovida Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Frontline during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,883,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Frontline in the fourth quarter valued at $603,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Frontline by 1,813.6% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 73,941 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 70,077 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Frontline by 187.9% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 49,839 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 32,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline during the fourth quarter worth about $2,811,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.70% of the company’s stock.
Frontline Stock Performance
NYSE:FRO traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,699,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,003,338. Frontline plc has a twelve month low of $13.35 and a twelve month high of $29.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.78.
Frontline Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from Frontline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Frontline’s payout ratio is presently 50.17%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages recently issued reports on FRO. StockNews.com cut Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Frontline from $23.00 to $22.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st.
About Frontline
Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.
