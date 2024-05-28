RS Crum Inc. Buys 51,242 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

RS Crum Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 453,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,242 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF comprises about 7.3% of RS Crum Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. RS Crum Inc. owned about 0.32% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $23,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 122,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,358,000 after buying an additional 2,764 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 872.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $664,000. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 14,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 112,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,836,000 after purchasing an additional 5,518 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFUS traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $57.60. 166,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,393. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.75. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $44.39 and a 52 week high of $57.99. The company has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04.

About Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.