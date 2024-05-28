RS Crum Inc. Decreases Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

RS Crum Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,080 shares during the quarter. RS Crum Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $159.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,249,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,280,943. The company has a market cap of $113.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.38. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $131.42 and a 1-year high of $163.81.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

