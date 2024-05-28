RS Crum Inc. Has $415,000 Stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

RS Crum Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 95.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,840 shares during the quarter. RS Crum Inc.’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $6,300,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 206.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 998,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,104,000 after acquiring an additional 673,186 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 52,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,646,000 after acquiring an additional 40,116 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 3,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Strategies Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Quantitative Strategies Inc. now owns 109,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,846,000 after purchasing an additional 7,187 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.88. 401,918 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 646,063. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $93.08 and a 52 week high of $111.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.44.

About iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

