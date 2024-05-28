Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (TSE:SFC)

Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. (TSE:SFC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a dividend of 0.083 per share on Wednesday, June 19th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th.
Sagicor Financial Stock Performance
Shares of Sagicor Financial stock opened at C$6.83 on Tuesday. Sagicor Financial has a 1-year low of C$4.25 and a 1-year high of C$7.41.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Scotiabank upgraded Sagicor Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.
About Sagicor Financial
Sagicor Financial Company Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related financial services in Jamaica, Barbados, Trinidad, Tobago, other Caribbean region, and the United States. It operates through three segments: Sagicor Jamaica, Sagicor Life, and Sagicor Life USA. The company offers life and health insurance products; employee benefits, including group health and group life benefits; and annuities, asset management, and property and casualty insurance.
