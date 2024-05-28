Salesforce (CRM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 29th. Analysts expect Salesforce to post earnings of $2.38 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Salesforce to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE:CRM opened at $272.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $286.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $275.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.83, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Salesforce has a 1 year low of $193.68 and a 1 year high of $318.71.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 9.52%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Salesforce from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Monday, April 15th. KeyCorp began coverage on Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.94.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Salesforce

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.32, for a total value of $2,188,439.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,903,561.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.32, for a total value of $2,188,439.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,903,561.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 6,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.41, for a total value of $1,746,372.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 618,870 shares of company stock valued at $179,639,684. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

(Get Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.