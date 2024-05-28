Sanatana Resources (CVE:STA) Trading Down 11.1%

Sanatana Resources Inc. (CVE:STA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 11.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 122,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 165% from the average session volume of 46,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Sanatana Resources Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.08. The stock has a market cap of C$6.39 million, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

About Sanatana Resources

(Get Free Report)

Sanatana Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It explores for copper and gold. The company entered in an option agreement to acquire 80% interest in the Oweegee Dome project covering an area of approximately 31,077 hectares located in in Golden Triangle in British Columbia; and 100% interest in the Empress Property, as well as asset purchase agreement to acquire the Santoy Property comprising 32 cell mining claims covering an area of approximately 551 hectares located in in Ontario.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sanatana Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanatana Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.