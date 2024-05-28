Sanford C. Bernstein Initiates Coverage on Orange (NYSE:ORAN)

Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Orange (NYSE:ORAN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, StockNewsAPI reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ORAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Orange in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered Orange from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $13.08.

ORAN opened at $11.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.64. Orange has a twelve month low of $10.97 and a twelve month high of $12.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.83.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.4523 dividend. This is an increase from Orange’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32. This represents a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Orange by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 192,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after buying an additional 10,375 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Orange by 24.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 242,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 47,191 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Orange by 9.1% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 177,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 14,841 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Orange by 544.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 329,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 278,550 shares during the period. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network increased its position in shares of Orange by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 33,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 5,488 shares during the period.

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. The company operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; Orange business; Totem; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

