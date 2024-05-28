Santacruz Silver Mining (CVE:SCZ) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.46

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. (CVE:SCZ – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.46 and last traded at C$0.46, with a volume of 669685 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.44.

Santacruz Silver Mining Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 365.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.26. The stock has a market cap of C$161.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.91.

Santacruz Silver Mining (CVE:SCZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Santacruz Silver Mining had a net margin of 6.43% and a negative return on equity of 687.27%. The firm had revenue of C$78.45 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. will post 0.0104762 earnings per share for the current year.

Santacruz Silver Mining Company Profile

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Latin America. The company primarily explores for silver and zinc, as well as lead and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Zimapan Mine that consists of 34 mining concessions covering an area of 5,139 hectares located in Hidalgo, Mexico; the Sinchi Wayra and the Illapa assets located in Bolivia; and exploration properties, which include the La Pechuga Property and the Santa Gorgonia Prospect.

