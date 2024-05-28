Sapphire (SAPP) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $2,946.05

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 18.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 28th. Sapphire has a total market capitalization of $6.05 million and $2,946.05 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sapphire coin can currently be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Sapphire has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,853.43 or 0.05646694 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.03 or 0.00054265 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00011144 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00016093 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00017734 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00012642 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00003279 BTC.

Sapphire Coin Profile

Sapphire is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,764,221,999 coins and its circulating supply is 1,743,786,976 coins. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

[Telegram](https://t.me/sapphirecore)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/v57uFHk)”

Sapphire Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

