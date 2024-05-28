Sar Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires Shares of 33,806 T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF)

Sar Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 33,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,000. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Sar Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TCAF. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,358,000. TTP Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,926,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,540,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,150,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 3,904.7% during the fourth quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 560,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,489,000 after buying an additional 546,585 shares in the last quarter.

Get T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF alerts:

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Price Performance

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.67. 617,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,708. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $23.95 and a 52-week high of $31.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.62.

About T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.