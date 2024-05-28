Sar Wealth Management Group LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Sar Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 77,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,867,000. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF accounts for 4.9% of Sar Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Sar Wealth Management Group LLC owned about 0.05% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPLV. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,876,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 220,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,844,000 after buying an additional 5,013 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

SPLV stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,792,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,078,540. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.40. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $66.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

