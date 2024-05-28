Sar Wealth Management Group LLC Makes New Investment in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI)

Sar Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 34,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,050,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,524,000 after acquiring an additional 176,524 shares in the last quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 93,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 33,473 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 84,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 4,572 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 19,165 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000.
Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Price Performance
Shares of SBI traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,640. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.81 and its 200-day moving average is $7.76. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.96 and a 52-week high of $8.00.
Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Dividend Announcement
Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Company Profile
Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.
