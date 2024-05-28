Sar Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases Shares of 98,147 SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Sar Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 98,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,265,000. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up approximately 12.4% of Sar Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Sar Wealth Management Group LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SDY. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,282,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 206,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,760,000 after acquiring an additional 7,266 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 141,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,668,000 after acquiring an additional 5,879 shares in the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $276,000. Finally, Peak Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 14,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.23. 234,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,651. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $109.87 and a 52-week high of $132.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.36. The company has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.