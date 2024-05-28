Sar Wealth Management Group LLC Takes $2.99 Million Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Sar Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 17,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,987,000. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 3.0% of Sar Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 368.0% during the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $180.28. 758,760 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 948,438. The company has a market cap of $77.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $179.23 and a 200-day moving average of $174.05. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $149.67 and a 12 month high of $184.34.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

