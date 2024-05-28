Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) Receives $9.17 Consensus PT from Analysts

Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.17.

SVRA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Savara from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Savara in a report on Monday, May 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Savara in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Savara from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Savara from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

Get Savara alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Savara

Savara Trading Down 2.2 %

Savara stock opened at $4.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 14.90, a quick ratio of 14.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Savara has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $5.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.73 and a 200 day moving average of $4.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $563.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 0.73.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts predict that Savara will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Savara

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC lifted its position in Savara by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 14,565,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,536,000 after buying an additional 332,706 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Savara by 0.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,841,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,033,000 after buying an additional 26,613 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in Savara by 30.9% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 7,938,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,008,000 after buying an additional 1,874,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Savara by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,063,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,197,000 after buying an additional 148,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Savara by 41.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,563,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,754,000 after buying an additional 746,407 shares during the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Savara

(Get Free Report

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Savara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.