SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider's stock.

SB Financial Group Stock Performance

SBFG stock opened at $14.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.25. SB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $12.30 and a 52 week high of $16.25. The stock has a market cap of $98.08 million, a P/E ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $13.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 million. Research analysts anticipate that SB Financial Group will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SB Financial Group Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SB Financial Group

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PL Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in SB Financial Group by 4.2% during the third quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 36,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in SB Financial Group by 7.9% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 33,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SB Financial Group Company Profile

SB Financial Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for the State Bank and Trust Company that provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

