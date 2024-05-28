Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Sold by Fortress Wealth Management Inc.

Fortress Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 754 shares during the quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 836.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1,991.1% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHH traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.21. The company had a trading volume of 3,567,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,401,549. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $16.63 and a 52 week high of $20.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.47 and its 200 day moving average is $19.73. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.97.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.