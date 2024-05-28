SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCIA) Short Interest Up 600.0% in May

SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCIA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

SCI Engineered Materials Stock Performance

Shares of SCI Engineered Materials stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 874 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,252. The company has a market cap of $22.93 million, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.04. SCI Engineered Materials has a 12-month low of $3.59 and a 12-month high of $5.65.

Get SCI Engineered Materials alerts:

SCI Engineered Materials (OTCMKTS:SCIA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.40 million during the quarter. SCI Engineered Materials had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 7.20%.

SCI Engineered Materials Company Profile

SCI Engineered Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of materials for physical vapor deposition thin film applications in the United States. It offers ceramic targets, metal sputtering targets, and backing plates for use in semiconductors, thin film solar, flat panel displays, defense, aerospace, and photonics industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SCI Engineered Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCI Engineered Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.