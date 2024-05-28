SEA (NYSE:SE) Shares Gap Down to $71.98

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $71.98, but opened at $68.16. SEA shares last traded at $66.63, with a volume of 2,140,674 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of SEA in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of SEA from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of SEA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.73.

Get SEA alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on SE

SEA Stock Down 4.6 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.79. The company has a market cap of $39.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,335.60 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. SEA had a return on equity of 0.80% and a net margin of 0.39%. SEA’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Sea Limited will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SEA

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 15.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,963 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the 3rd quarter valued at $938,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of SEA by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,972 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 155,740 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $6,845,000 after buying an additional 7,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its position in SEA by 14.8% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 294,116 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $12,926,000 after buying an additional 37,812 shares during the period. 59.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SEA

(Get Free Report)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.