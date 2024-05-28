Ses S.A. (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Short Interest Down 91.0% in May

Ses S.A. (OTCMKTS:SGBAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a decrease of 91.0% from the April 30th total of 253,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

OTCMKTS SGBAF traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.92. The company had a trading volume of 188 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,379. SES has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $7.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.12.

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $540.70 million for the quarter. SES had a negative net margin of 42.75% and a positive return on equity of 4.19%. On average, research analysts expect that SES will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

SES SA provides satellite-based data transmission capacity and ancillary services worldwide. The company offers content connectivity solutions, including network spanning satellite and ground infrastructure to create, deliver, and manage video and data solutions. It also provides data connectivity services through its fleet of geostationary earth orbit and medium earth orbit satellites to the aviation, cloud, cruise, energy, government, maritime, and telco and mobile network operator industries.

