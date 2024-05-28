SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Short Interest Update

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, an increase of 343.8% from the April 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

SGS Stock Up 0.3 %

SGSOY stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.29. The company had a trading volume of 52,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,578. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.21. SGS has a 1-year low of $7.97 and a 1-year high of $10.07.

SGS Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2064 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 2nd. This is an increase from SGS’s previous dividend of $0.20.

About SGS

SGS SA provides inspection, testing, and verification services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Connectivity & Products, Health & Nutrition, Industries & Environment, Natural Resources, and Business Assurance. The company provides laboratory testing, product inspection and consulting, process assessment, technical and transactional assistance; and automotive, connectivity, softlines and accessories, and hardgoods, toys, and juvenile products, as well as government and trade facilitation services.

