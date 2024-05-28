Short Interest in Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) Expands By 2,410.8%

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, an increase of 2,410.8% from the April 30th total of 69,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 602,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 39.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ AEMD traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.42. 428,558 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,468. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.65. Aethlon Medical has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $5.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Aethlon Medical from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Aethlon Medical in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses and use in organ transplantation.

