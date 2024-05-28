Short Interest in Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) Expands By 264.9%

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,100 shares, an increase of 264.9% from the April 30th total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Alzamend Neuro Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ALZN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.59. 17,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,775. Alzamend Neuro has a 1-year low of $0.44 and a 1-year high of $11.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.92.
Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About Alzamend Neuro
Alzamend Neuro, Inc, an early clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of neurodegenerative and psychiatric disorders. The company's pipeline includes AL001, which delivers a therapeutic combination of lithium, proline, and salicylate for the treatment of Alzheimer's, bi-polar disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, major depressive disorder, other neurodegenerative diseases, and psychiatric disorders; and ALZN002 stage, which uses a method using a mutant-peptide sensitized cell as a cell-based therapeutic vaccine to restore the ability of a patient's immunological system to combat Alzheimer's disease.
