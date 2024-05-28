Short Interest in Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) Expands By 264.9%

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,100 shares, an increase of 264.9% from the April 30th total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Alzamend Neuro Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALZN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.59. 17,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,775. Alzamend Neuro has a 1-year low of $0.44 and a 1-year high of $11.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.92.

Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Alzamend Neuro

About Alzamend Neuro

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Alzamend Neuro stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Alzamend Neuro, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ALZN Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.38% of Alzamend Neuro as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.61% of the company’s stock.

Alzamend Neuro, Inc, an early clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of neurodegenerative and psychiatric disorders. The company's pipeline includes AL001, which delivers a therapeutic combination of lithium, proline, and salicylate for the treatment of Alzheimer's, bi-polar disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, major depressive disorder, other neurodegenerative diseases, and psychiatric disorders; and ALZN002 stage, which uses a method using a mutant-peptide sensitized cell as a cell-based therapeutic vaccine to restore the ability of a patient's immunological system to combat Alzheimer's disease.

