Short Interest in Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC) Increases By 221.4%

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 221.4% from the April 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Get Our Latest Report on Asia Pacific Wire & Cable
Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Trading Down 1.3 %
Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $131.56 million for the quarter.
About Asia Pacific Wire & Cable
Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes enameled wire, power cable, and telecommunications products in Thailand, Singapore, Australia, the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and other markets in the Asia Pacific region. The company offers copper rods; and telecommunications cable products, including copper-based and fiber optic cables for telephone and data transmissions; and armored and unarmored low voltage power transmission cable, which is used to transmit electricity to and within commercial and residential buildings, as well as to outdoor installations, such as streetlights, traffic signals, and other signs.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Asia Pacific Wire & Cable
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- GameStop Will Rocket Higher: The Move Won’t Last
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- 3 Stocks Insiders are Buying That Should be on Your Radar
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Momentum Investing: A Guide to Getting Started
Receive News & Ratings for Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asia Pacific Wire & Cable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.