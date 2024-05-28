Short Interest in Azrieli Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:AZRGF) Increases By 300.0%

Posted by on May 28th, 2024

Azrieli Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:AZRGFGet Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the April 30th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of Azrieli Group stock traded up $6.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.33. 130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,000. Azrieli Group has a 1-year low of $56.50 and a 1-year high of $56.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.50.

Azrieli Group Ltd operates in the real estate industry primarily in Israel and the United States. The company operates through six segments: Retail Centers and Malls in Israel, Office and Other Space for Lease in Israel, Income-Producing Properties in the U.S., Senior Housing, Data Centers, and Rental housing in Israel.

