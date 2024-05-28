Short Interest in Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRFH) Drops By 76.6%

Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRFH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 129,000 shares, a decrease of 76.6% from the April 30th total of 551,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 735,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Barfresh Food Group Trading Up 6.5 %
NASDAQ BRFH traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $1.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,504. Barfresh Food Group has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $2.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.40.
Barfresh Food Group (NASDAQ:BRFH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 million. Barfresh Food Group had a negative return on equity of 121.51% and a negative net margin of 26.71%. On average, analysts forecast that Barfresh Food Group will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.
About Barfresh Food Group
Barfresh Food Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes ready-to-drink and ready-to-blend frozen beverages in the United States. It offers smoothies, shakes and frappes in various formats comprising ready-to-drink smoothie, easy pour, juice concentrates, and single serve.
