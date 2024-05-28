Short Interest in Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) Drops By 86.4%

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,700 shares, a decrease of 86.4% from the April 30th total of 402,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.4 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Burning Rock Biotech Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Burning Rock Biotech stock traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $7.68. 6,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,878. Burning Rock Biotech has a 12-month low of $5.72 and a 12-month high of $29.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.23. The company has a market cap of $78.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.18.

Get Burning Rock Biotech alerts:

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($2.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.05 million for the quarter. Burning Rock Biotech had a negative return on equity of 71.77% and a negative net margin of 121.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Burning Rock Biotech Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Burning Rock Biotech stock. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP purchased a new position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech Limited ( NASDAQ:BNR Free Report ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 122,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP owned about 0.12% of Burning Rock Biotech at the end of the most recent reporting period. 30.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and commercializes cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Central Laboratory Business, In-Hospital Business, and Pharma Research and Development Services. The company primarily offers next-generation sequencing-based tissue and liquid biopsy cancer therapy selection and prognosis prediction tests for various range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Burning Rock Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burning Rock Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.