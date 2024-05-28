Short Interest in Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) Rises By 3,125.0%

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,300 shares, a growth of 3,125.0% from the April 30th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 175,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Chugai Pharmaceutical Stock Down 0.1 %

Chugai Pharmaceutical stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.07. The stock had a trading volume of 84,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,708. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 0.86. Chugai Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $12.88 and a 12-month high of $22.61.

Get Chugai Pharmaceutical alerts:

Chugai Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CHGCY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter. Chugai Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 31.49%. On average, research analysts expect that Chugai Pharmaceutical will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chugai Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, sale, importation, and exportation of pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company's products for oncology primarily include Avastin, FoundationOne, Polivy, Rozlytrek, Tecentriq, Perjeta, Alecensa, Herceptin, Kadcyla, Rituxan, and Gazyva; Edirol, an Osteoporosis agent; Mircera, an erythropoiesis agent; Oxarol, an agent for secondary hyperparathyroidism; and other diseases comprise Hemlibra, CellCept, Bonviva, Tamiflu, Evrysdi, Ronapreve, Vabysmo, and Enspryng.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chugai Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chugai Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.